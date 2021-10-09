Germany and the Netherlands are inching closer to the World Cup finals.

To keep on track for the World Cup finals on Friday, Germany needed a late winner from Thomas Mueller to beat Romania 2-1, while the Netherlands eked out a 1-0 win in Latvia.

Germany, the four-time world champion, now leads Group J by six points following their victory in Hamburg.

The European titans, on the other hand, had another rollercoaster evening.

Rangers winger Ianis Hagi ghosted through the German defense and blasted past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, a late substitute for injured Manuel Neuer, in the ninth minute to give Romania a stunning lead.

After 52 minutes, Serge Gnabry equalized with his 20th goal in 30 international appearances.

Mueller then came off the bench to score his 40th international goal nine minutes from time in his 107th appearance for Germany.

“It was frustrating to surrender a goal so early in the game, but the players came back, never gave up, and played with confidence,” Germany head coach Hansi Flick remarked.

“In the end, we deserved to win because we dominated for long stretches.”

Germany’s lead at the top of Group J has been extended ahead of Monday’s away qualifier against North Macedonia.

The Germans are on the verge of punching their World Cup ticket if they win in Skopje.

After 19 minutes, Davy Klaassen scored a superb volley to give the Dutch the three points in a 1-0 triumph over Latvia in Riga, keeping them in first place in Group G.

They lead Norway, which drew 1-1 with third-placed Turkey, by two points.

In Istanbul, Kerem Akturkoglu gave the Turks, who were being coached for the first time by Stefan Kuntz, a sixth-minute lead.

His first international goal, though, was cancelled out four minutes before halftime by Kristian Thorstvedt.

Kuntz, a former German international, was brought in to replace Senol Gunes, who was fired after Turkey’s 6-1 loss to the Netherlands last month.

Aaron Ramsey and Daniel James led Wales to a 2-2 tie in Prague against the Czech Republic in Group E.

Both teams are tied for second place in Group E with eight points, trailing runaway leaders Belgium (16), but Wales has a game in hand.

Ramsey, who was captaining the team in the absence of Gareth Bale, opened the opener from a Neco Williams pass on 36 minutes.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward cleared a half-shot, half-pass from Filip Novak, and Jakub Pesek was there with a rebound a minute later, bringing the Czechs level.

On 49 minutes, the hosts took the lead thanks to a bizarre own goal by Ramsey, who back-passed.