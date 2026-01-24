German Football Official Calls for 2026 World Cup Boycott Over Trump’s Policies

The 2026 World Cup could face a major disruption following a bold call from a senior German football official urging a boycott of the tournament. Oke Göttlich, Vice-President of the German Football Association (DFB) and President of FC St. Pauli, has publicly condemned US President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, citing it as a key reason for this drastic move.

World Cup Under Threat

In a revealing interview with the Hamburger Morgenpost, Göttlich denounced Trump’s aggressive stance on international affairs, including his controversial proposals to annex Greenland and impose tariffs on European allies. For Göttlich, these actions have crossed a “red line” that cannot be overlooked by the world of football.

“What were the justifications for the boycotts of the Olympic Games in the 1980s?” Göttlich asked. “By my reckoning, the potential threat is greater now than it was then.” His comments underline a growing sense of disquiet in Europe about the US administration’s increasing hostility to global norms and alliances.

If Germany were to withdraw from the World Cup, it would deal a massive blow to the tournament’s credibility. As a four-time World Cup champion, Germany’s absence would be felt worldwide, especially in nations like Kenya, where the team is revered. Some fear that this could set off a chain reaction, with other European countries following suit.

FIFA Faces a Dilemma

The call for a boycott places FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a difficult position. A known ally of President Trump, Infantino has long strived to keep sport free from political interference. However, Göttlich’s remarks bring the issue of politics back into the sporting arena, challenging FIFA’s stance. “Qatar was too political for everyone, and now we’re completely apolitical?” Göttlich pointed out, raising questions about the organization’s priorities.

With the 2026 tournament just around the corner, the ball now lies in the court of Bernd Neuendorf, President of the German Football Association. The decision will not only reflect Germany’s political convictions but also have significant ramifications for the future of the World Cup and its global appeal. Will Germany’s principles take precedence over the allure of football’s greatest prize? The coming months will reveal how far political tensions will reach into the heart of the sport.