German automakers are racing to retrain their workforce for the electric era.

Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding, cutting, bending, and stretching metal following her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, but after a quick career move, she’s now building together software frameworks rather than chassis.

The 24-year-professional old’s path underscores the auto industry’s change, which is shifting away from its traditional focus on creating combustion engines and toward developing software.

Germany’s new administration, led by Olaf Scholz, began office on Wednesday with the goal of increasing the number of electric vehicles on the road to 15 million by 2030, up from little over 500,000 currently.

However, the disruption produced by the electric revolution is putting thousands of employees’ employment in jeopardy, as their skills may no longer be required.

Managers are now faced with the task of preparing their employees to construct the car of the future.

Michelle Gabriel could not conceive entering a job that “might disappear in five years,” she told AFP, despite thinking the welding work during her apprenticeship was “fantastic.”

“When I finished my training, construction mechanic was already on its way out,” Gabriel recalled, adding that all apprentices started on the factory line.

Gabriel accepted the offer to join the automaker’s “Faculty 73” program, which trains software developers.

The new type of apprenticeship, which is open to both Volkswagen employees and outside applicants who must pass a series of tests but do not need a degree, is the renowned carmaker’s reaction to the demand for new skills.

Electric vehicles require fewer workers on the manufacturing floor to assemble units and more IT technicians and electrochemists to develop the batteries that power them.

The Faculty 73 program, which enrolls roughly 100 students per year, began in 2019 at Volkswagen’s flagship plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. Despite this, the plan will not be sufficient to meet the manufacturer’s demand for new trained staff.

As a result, Volkswagen, along with many other German automakers and suppliers, has embarked on an unparalleled internal campaign to modernize current jobs.

The digital course could take anywhere from a few weeks to a year, depending on the individual, giving them adequate time to learn what they need to know.

“We have a large number of people to qualify, and we won’t be able to do it using traditional techniques,” said Ralph Linde, head of the Volkswagen Group Academy.

Volkswagen is using online resources to teach instead of classrooms.