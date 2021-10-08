Georgieva, of the International Monetary Fund, wants a ‘rapid resolution’ of the data probe.

Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s Managing Director, expressed hope on Thursday for a “expeditious resolution” to an investigation into allegations that she distorted data in favor of China when working at the World Bank.

The statement came a day after Georgieva addressed the IMF Executive Board, which is looking into a report released last month by law firm WilmerHale that found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff to change data in the 2018 edition of the closely watched Doing Business report to benefit China.

“I am delighted that I finally had the opportunity to clarify to the IMF Board my participation in the Doing Business report and how I respected the study’s integrity,” Georgieva said in a statement issued by a PR firm rather than the IMF.

“I look forward to a swift settlement of the situation that retains the IMF and World Bank’s essential capabilities as strong international institutions that carry out their critical duties in these exceptional times of crisis.”

Georgieva has vehemently contested the report’s findings, and on Thursday, she published a letter to the board from her counsel disagreeing to WilmerHale’s findings, as well as her 12-page testimony to the board’s 24 members.

“It does not correctly reflect my actions… nor does it accurately portray my character or the manner that I have handled myself throughout a lengthy professional career,” she said of the law firm’s report.

The investigation discovered that Georgieva, together with her associate Simeon Djankov, a former Bulgarian finance minister who authored the report, and Jim Yong Kim, the bank’s then-president, urged staff to alter the calculation of China’s rating in order to avoid angering Beijing.

The move came as the bank’s leadership was in the midst of delicate talks with Beijing over boosting the bank’s lending capital.

Georgieva testified that she did not ask Djankov to participate in the report in order to boost China’s rating, and that the report was amended to guarantee Beijing’s support for the capital increase.

The US has the most voting power on the board of the Washington-based crisis lender, and a Treasury official said the US had “pushed for a complete and fair explanation of all the facts.”

“Maintaining the integrity of international financial institutions is our major obligation.”