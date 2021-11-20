Georgia’s hunger-stricken ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili has been transferred to a military hospital.

Georgia moved imprisoned opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili from a prison clinic to a military hospital on Saturday after medics warned he was in danger of dying after a 50-day hunger strike.

After being arrested on October 1 after returning from exile in Ukraine, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer went on a hunger fast, claiming his imprisonment was political.

Saakashvili, 53, passed out on Thursday, prompting physicians to ask authorities to transfer him to a normal clinic, claiming that his life was in danger.

The medical suggestions were initially rejected by Georgian authorities, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said Friday that the government was open to sending Saakashvili to a military hospital “where his health and security will be secured to the greatest extent possible by the state.”

“In the early hours of Saturday,” lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP, Saakashvili “was transported from a jail hospital to a military clinic” in Gori, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi.

Saakashvili announced on Friday evening that he would terminate his hunger strike if he was “transferred to an appropriate clinic.”

“I will never accept my wrongful detention,” he wrote on Facebook, adding that he was willing to “appear before a fair trial and accept any verdict it brings.”

In 2018, Saakashvili was convicted to six years in prison in his absence for “abuse of office,” charges he dismissed as fabricated and politically motivated.

The US State Department has asked Georgian officials to “handle Mr. Saakashvili decently and with dignity, including the right to a fair trial.”

“As soon as I am free, I will join you — as equals among equals — in reconstructing our country,” Saakashvili said in a national address.

He congratulated Georgians for their “unbelievable display of unity and humanity” and urged for a movement “to liberate the country” from tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party’s dominance.

“I’m more certain in our win than I’ve ever been.”

Despite having no official political function, Georgia’s richest man, Ivanishvili — former prime minister and founder of the Georgian Dream — is usually regarded as the man in command.

Prosecutors have been accused of using prosecutions to punish political opponents and critical journalists by the administration he purportedly controls, according to critics.

Saakashvili’s condition was “life threatening,” according to doctor Giorgi Grigolia, who saw him on Thursday. “He must be evacuated to a civilian clinic without haste,” he said.

He listed several neurological and cardiovascular disorders that “may become irreversible, lethal without proper care,” according to him. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.