Georgia’s former president, Mikhail Saakashvili, has returned from exile and has called for protests.

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia’s flamboyant ex-president, announced his return from exile on Friday, despite threats of detention, and urged his supporters to take to the streets against the government.

In video messages, Saakashvili, a pro-Western reformist who fled Georgia after his second term as president expired in 2013, said he was in the western city of Batumi and had returned to Georgia ahead of Saturday’s municipal elections.

Authorities stated no record of Saakashvili crossing the border existed, and the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party insisted he was not in the nation.

Georgia, a small former Soviet country in the Caucasus that has been plagued by political instability for years, would almost surely see unrest if the 53-year-old returned.

Saakashvili stated he was in Batumi on the Black Sea in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday morning, with a nighttime port city in the background.

In the video, Saakashvili says, “I risked my life and freedom to be back,” without indicating when it was shot.

“I urge everyone to vote for the United National Movement in the elections,” he said, referring to Georgia’s biggest opposition party, which he founded.

The municipal elections are a critical litmus test for Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party, and they are being closely monitored both inside and outside the nation for signs of a democratic backslide.

Saakashvili, who came to power in 2004 after a peaceful uprising and still has a fervent following, has called for a rally on Sunday on the major avenue in the capital Tbilisi.

“Let us move from all of Georgia to Tbilisi early on October 3 to preserve the election results,” he stated.

“It will only empower us if the usurper government attempts to detain me before this.”

In 2018, Saakashvili was found guilty in his absence of charges of abuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison. He claims the case is politically motivated and denies any misconduct.

On Friday, the interior ministry told local media that no record of him crossing the border existed, implying that he was either not in the nation or had entered illegally.

Irakli Kobakhidze, the chairman of Georgian Dream, told journalists it was all a deception.

“Saakashvili is not in Georgia, which implies that his arrest will have to be postponed for a while.”

Saakashvili has been living in Ukraine, where he is the director of a government reform organization.