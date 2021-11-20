Georgia’s ex-president, Mikhail Saakashvili, has ended his 50-day hunger strike.

Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia’s imprisoned opposition leader and former president, concluded his 50-day hunger strike Saturday after being transferred from a prison clinic to a military hospital, according to his doctor.

After being arrested on October 1 after returning from exile in Ukraine, the flamboyant pro-Western reformer went on a hunger fast, claiming his imprisonment was political.

Saakashvili, 53, passed out on Thursday, prompting physicians to ask authorities to transfer him to a normal clinic, claiming that his life was in danger.

The medical suggestions were initially rejected by Georgian authorities, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze stated Friday that they were ready to transferring Saakashvili to a military hospital “where the state will do everything it can to preserve his health and safety.

“Saakashvili was transported from a jail hospital to a military clinic in the early hours of Saturday,” according to the report “His lawyer, Dito Sadzaglishvili, told AFP that he was arrested in Gori, around 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital.

“(Former) President Saakashvili formally called off his hunger strike shortly after he was brought to the Gori military hospital,” his personal doctor, Nokoloz Kipshidze, said.

“He is still in a life-threatening situation and has been admitted to an intensive care unit,” Kipshidze told AFP, adding that “refeeding will begin later on Saturday.”

“I will never accept my illegitimate detention,” Saakashvili declared on Facebook late Friday, adding that he was willing to “appear before a fair trial and accept any sentence it brings.”

In 2018, Saakashvili was convicted to six years in prison in his absence for “abuse of office,” charges he dismissed as fabricated and politically motivated.

The US State Department has asked Georgian officials to “handle Mr. Saakashvili decently and with dignity, including the right to a fair trial.”

“As soon as I am free, I will join you — as equals among equals — in reconstructing our country,” Saakashvili said in a national address.

He congratulated Georgians for their “unbelievable display of unity and humanity” and urged for a movement “to liberate the country” from tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili’s Georgian Dream party’s dominance.

“I’m more certain in our win than I’ve ever been.”

Despite having no official political function, Georgia’s richest man, Ivanishvili — former prime minister and founder of the Georgian Dream — is usually regarded as the man in command.

Prosecutors have been accused of using prosecutions to punish political opponents and critical journalists by the administration he purportedly controls, according to critics.

Saakashvili’s condition was stable, according to doctor Giorgi Grigolia, who saw him on Thursday. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.