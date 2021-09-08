George Soros’ criticism of BlackRock’s “bad investment” in China is met with a retort.

On Wednesday, investment firm BlackRock defended itself against criticism from billionaire financier George Soros, who took issue with the firm’s strategy to investing in China.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed published Tuesday, Soros labeled BlackRock’s plan to expand its financial services in China a “tragic blunder” that jeopardized the US and its democratic allies’ national security. Soros warned that Blackrock was making a “poor investment” by putting more money into China.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management, defended its services by claiming that they improve economic interconnectedness between the world’s two major countries. According to a BlackRock representative, the company’s Chinese subsidiary caters to the retirement needs of Americans and other overseas customers looking for the best financial returns on their pensions.

“We believe that internationally linked financial markets enable individuals, businesses, and governments in all countries with greater and more efficient access to finance, hence supporting global economic growth,” said the spokesman.

Despite concerns from other investors about a regulatory crackdown in Beijing, BlackRock has maintained its investments in China. Beijing has been enacting severe new antitrust laws, data security measures, and restrictions on foreign investment in key sectors of the economy for weeks. The crackdown has been linked to President Xi Jinping’s “shared prosperity” policy, which has targeted the Chinese elite’s excess revenues and pushed for wealth redistribution across the economy.

Despite the size of its capital markets, BlackRock’s head investment strategist Wei Li labeled China “under-represented” in global portfolios and benchmarks in an interview with the Financial Times. BlackRock is the first foreign asset management to be granted authorization to fully fund a mutual fund company in China, a rare exception despite the broader crackdown that drew Soros’ ire.

The Chinese market has previously been regarded by CEO Larry Fink as a “huge opportunity to help accomplish the long-term aspirations of investors in China and around the world.”

Soros founded the pro-democracy Open Society Foundation in 1993, which has enraged authoritarian governments around the world. He frequently criticizes China.

Soros warned that investors may be overlooking risks such as Xi’s growing authoritarianism, the consequences of his regulatory push, China’s demographic challenges of an aging population, and the bloat of over-leveraged firms like real estate firm Evergrande in an op-ed in the Financial Times on Aug. 30.

The financier urged Congress to enact new rules requiring fund managers to invest in companies with governance systems. Brief News from Washington Newsday.