Genocide charges against an ex-Khmer Rouge commander have been dropped by a UN-backed court.

According to a statement, the United Nations-backed court set up to punish officials of the horrific dictatorship dismissed genocide accusations against a Cambodian ex-Khmer Rouge commander on Friday.

The Khmer Rouge, also known as the Communist Party of Kampuchea, aimed to turn Cambodia into an agrarian utopia, but slaughtered up to two million people in the process.

Meas Muth, a former navy commander, was prosecuted in 2015 with genocide against Cambodia’s ethnic Vietnamese minority between 1975 and 1979, while the Khmer Rouge ruled Cambodia.

He was also accused with torture, premeditated homicide, and crimes against humanity, though he was never ordered to appear before the court due to legal bickering between Cambodian and foreign judges.

The tribunal, officially known as the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), was established in 2006 with UN support, employing a combination of Cambodian and international law.

It cost more than $300 million and resulted in the conviction of three people.

The case against Meas Muth was dismissed on Friday by the court “in the absence of a definitive and enforceable indictment.”

Cambodian judges believed that Meas Muth was too young to be tried in the same court as senior Khmer Rouge leaders.

“Brother Number One” Pol Pot, the Khmer Rouge’s leader, died in 1998 without being tried.

While the Khmer Rouge starved, murdered, and worked to death a quarter of the population, the tribunal exclusively considered genocide claims against ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslim minorities.

Nuon Chea, dubbed “Brother Number Two” by the Khmer Rouge, was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 after being found guilty of genocide against minorities as well as a slew of other crimes, including forced marriages and rape.

He was sentenced alongside Khieu Samphan, the regime’s former chief of state, who filed an appeal against his genocide conviction in August, with a decision expected next year.

The court also found the Khmer Rouge’s main interrogator, Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Duch, guilty and sentenced him to life in prison.

Hun Sen, the country’s strongman Prime Minister and a former Khmer Rouge cadre, has spoken out against any new trials before the tribunal, alleging that it would throw the country into chaos.

On Wednesday, he stated, “The hybrid court will come to an end shortly.”