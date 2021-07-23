General Motors has issued a second recall for 69,000 Chevy Bolts batteries.

For the second time, GM has issued a recall on some older Chevrolet Bolts due to battery issues. The recall affects 69,000 Chevy Bolts sold worldwide between 2017 and 2019, according to the Associated Press.

Two Bolts that had been corrected under the prior recall caught fire, one in Vermont and the other in New Jersey, prompting the second recall. The recalled models all use LG Chem batteries, which are made in South Korea.

Owners should keep their cars outside until repairs are completed, limit charging to 90%, avoid depleting batteries below 70 miles of range, and do not charge them overnight, according to GM.

The recall is just another flaw in an industry-wide push by all automakers to replace internal combustion engines with electric vehicles in order to reduce pollution and combat climate change. Batteries have recently been recalled by Ford, BMW, and Hyundai. Also, the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States reviewed a spate of Tesla vehicle fires and stated earlier this year that the high-voltage lithium-ion batteries pose a risk to first responders in the event of a crash.

The problematic Bolt batteries can have two unusual manufacturing flaws in the same cell at the same time, according to GM. As a result, GM will repair any damaged battery modules, as well as the entire battery pack.

Engineers are still working around the clock, according to spokesman Dan Flores, to figure out where the battery problem is and how to fix it. He stated that GM has no idea how long it will take to build a remedy. According to Flores, the number of Bolts with the issue is unlikely to be large.

The previous recall, which was announced in April, did not completely resolve the issue. It was diagnostic software that looked for battery problems. If one is discovered, GM has stated that it will replace any defective parts.

Some Bolts from the 2019 model year, as well as those from the 2020 and 2021 model years, are unaffected. LG, based in Holland, Michigan, produced their batteries.

“We recognize that both the past and current recalls have caused tremendous disruption to our customers,” Flores added. “We appreciate their patience and sympathize with their dissatisfaction.”

Customer concerns regarding the inconvenience and reduced travel range will be handled on a case-by-case basis, he said.