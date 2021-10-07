General Motors claims that by 2023, cars will be mostly hands-free.

General Motors stated on Wednesday that a premium model will be available in 2023 that will allow for hands-free operation in 95 percent of driving conditions.

The “Ultra Cruise” technology is the focus of a new plan that the Detroit corporation claims would allow it to double yearly revenues by 2030.

“The vehicle has evolved into a software platform,” Mary Barra, the company’s CEO, said during a press conference ahead of a two-day investor presentation.

The program will be accessible on premium vehicles for the 2023 season, which will begin in late 2022, according to executives. They wouldn’t say which vehicle or vehicles will perform the task.

Ultra Cruise, according to Barra, would be useful in “most” urban and rural environments, with the exception of “extremely complex” crossings.

“With Ultra Cruise, customers will be able to travel totally hands-free on practically every road, including city streets, subdivision streets, paved rural roads, and highways,” GM stated in a statement.

The program uses cameras, radars, and sensors to provide 360-degree perception surrounding the vehicle, allowing it to observe speed restrictions, change lanes autonomously, and avoid close objects.

The technology was announced alongside a series of presentations on GM’s strategy for expanding its electric car lineup and generating new businesses through its autonomous and digital initiatives.

“We have so many development potential,” said Barra, who also talked about “disrupting” the auto insurance industry and expanding GM Defense, which sells vehicles to government organizations.

The announcement follows many previous GM announcements of new electric vehicle models and investments.

In noon trade, shares slid 0.4 percent to $54.15. Over the last year, GM stock has surged by more than 75%.