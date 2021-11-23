General Mills will raise cereal prices in 2022, making groceries more expensive.

General Mills (GIS) has informed customers that prices for Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cheerios, Wheaties, Reeces Puffs, Trix, and other cereal products will increase in mid-January.

As the supply chain instability continues to cause price hikes, some items will see a 20% spike in price starting next year.

A wholesaler shared a letter from General Mills with CNN Business, which was the first to report the increase.

According to market research firm IRI, food, beverage, and household necessities prices are predicted to rise by 8% in the first half of 2022.

"The current operating climate is the most volatile we've seen in at least a decade," General Mills stated. "This has resulted in significant input cost increases, workforce shortages, and issues serving the company."

The pandemic has affected those with lower wages the hardest, as many of them have been struggling with unemployment and recent price rises.

Food costs in grocery stores have risen 5.4 percent since October 2020, according to the Department of Agriculture. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meat, poultry, and seafood prices have climbed by 15%.

The food supply chain has been disrupted, according to experts, due to greater shipping, warehouse, and labor costs.

Gold Medal flour, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Pillsbury, and Haagen-Dazs are just a few of General Mills’ well-known brands. According to Bloomberg, General Mills is considering selling Progresso soup and Helper ready-to-eat food for $3 billion.

General Mills’ stock was trading at $63.67 at 2:18 p.m. ET on Tuesday, up $0.79, or 1.26 percent.