Gen Z uses apps to invest throughout the globe, from Nigeria to India.

A new generation of investors has arrived in town. They’re young, they receive their information from YouTube, and they’re armed with tools that make the stock market more accessible than ever.

With its objective to democratize the markets to “ordinary people,” the US investment app Robinhood has made a sensation in the West, but Gen Z is gravitating to local alternatives from Nigeria to India.

“To be honest, I don’t give a damn about my college. It’s all about the market, the market, and the market “Ishan Srivastava, a Delhi student who began trading in December, agreed.

Srivastava uses a few Indian trading applications, such as Zerodha and Upstox, and frequently consults YouTube for financial guidance. The aspirational 20-year-old aspires to amass a varied financial portfolio before retiring at the age of 45.

The investing revolution in India has been supported by a surge in “demat” accounts, which are easy-to-open electronic accounts for holding financial securities, either equities or debt.

However, 8,000 kilometers (5,000 miles) away in Nigeria, a similar app-driven investing boom is in full swing.

Lagos, the country’s economic capital, has always been known for its hustling and celebration of achievement, but the naira’s depreciation has increased the pressure on young people to earn money as the cost of living has risen.

Nigerians have rushed to local applications like Trove and Risevest, which allow users to invest in US companies and are largely considered as a way to secure their cash as the naira crisis persists.

“I had the option of keeping the money in the bank, but it’s becoming less appealing by the month,” Dahunsi Oyedele, 23, said.

“I occasionally invest in Risevest and receive returns within a week. Imagine getting a 1% or 2% weekly return on $100,000 naira ($240) — it’s a modest amount, but it adds up.” Oyedele financed his rent for a few months after losing his work as a tech writer due to the pandemic by trading cryptocurrency.

During the Covid-19 crisis, he is far from alone in turning to speculating, as a mix of huge unemployment, stay-at-home orders, and — for the fortunate — underutilized savings has prompted people all around the world to indulge in trading for the first time.

According to JMP Securities, more than 10 million new investors entered the market in the first half of 2021 in the United States alone, some of whom were attracted by social media frenzy surrounding “meme stocks” like GameStop.

The newcomers are mostly young all around the world. The average age of Robinhood customers in the United States is 31.