GE sees an improvement in aviation, but warns of supply chain challenges.

GE announced higher-than-expected profits on Tuesday, with aviation profits increasing despite supply chain issues weighing on some divisions.

As GE secured stronger orders across industrial industries, Chief Executive Lawrence Culp described the aviation business as “gathering momentum and exhibiting signs of recovery.” He did, however, describe the general setting as “difficult.” Global supply chain issues remained a stumbling block, with Culp telling Wall Street analysts that bottlenecks would likely last “at least until the first half of next year.” The impact was greatest on GE’s health-care sector, according to Culp, but the issue was also noted in the company’s press release as a drag on its renewable energy business.

Uncertainty about the stability of the US production tax credit harmed the company’s renewable energy industry, according to the company. The long-standing strategy, which has been a cornerstone of the wind industry’s expansion, has been linked to congressional dispute over President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan.

GE’s net gain for the quarter ended September 30 was $1.2 billion, compared to a $1.2 billion loss the previous year.

Revenues dropped 1% to $18.4 billion.

The company announced that it has received regulatory approval to close a $30 billion sale of its aircraft leasing business to AerCap on November 1. The agreement was made public in March.

The deal, according to GE, will streamline the company’s operations while also allowing it to lower its debt.

In pre-market trade, shares increased 1.3 percent to $106.65.