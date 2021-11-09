GE has announced that the conglomerate will be split into three companies.

General Electric, a multinational company, announced Tuesday that it will split into three distinct firms, each with its own stock exchange listing, specializing in aviation, healthcare, and energy.

Customers, investors, and employees would benefit from the separation, according to the venerable Boston-based corporation, which said it will let the independently run businesses “achieve long-term development and create value.”

General Electric announced in a statement that it would spin off GE Healthcare in early 2023, with GE keeping a 19.9% ownership.

The company would then merge three divisions, GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital, into a single company that would be spun out in early 2024.

The company’s remaining core, which will likely keep the name General Electric, will focus on aviation.

“Today is a watershed moment for GE, and we are ready,” said Lawrence Culp, chairman and CEO of the corporation, who will continue to manage the new aviation group.

“By forming three industry-leading, global public companies, each can benefit from increased focus, customized capital allocation, and strategic flexibility to generate long-term growth and value for customers, investors, and workers,” he said.

“We are in a strong position to take this exciting next step in GE’s transformation and realize the full potential of each of our businesses because of the momentum we have established.”

The news was well received by investors. In electronic trading ahead of the market’s opening bell on Wall Street, GE shares rose more than 7% to $116.

General Electric, founded by Thomas Edison at the end of the nineteenth century, has long been a symbol of American business, with a diverse presence ranging from electricity transmission to finance, media, and computers.

The corporation has suffered several downsizing and restructuring initiatives in recent years, and has accrued huge debt as a result of the 2008 global crisis.

Last month, GE released its quarterly results, which were bolstered by substantial rise in the company’s aviation business.