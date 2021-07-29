GDP in the United States increased by 6.5 percent in the second quarter, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The economy of the United States fell short of experts’ expectations in the second quarter, with real gross domestic product increasing at a rate of 6.5 percent, significantly less than the Dow Jones estimate of 8.4 percent but still marginally higher than the 6.3 percent growth in the first quarter.

Although economic growth is above pre-pandemic levels, experts predict a slowdown in the following months.

Consumer expenditure increased by 2.8 percent, offsetting falls in other areas of the economy.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Jay Bryson, chief economist of Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Bank, as saying, “The economy has come roaring back faster than most thought.”

NEWS FLASH: The US economy grew at a 6.5 percent annualized rate in Q2 2021, falling short of estimates of 8%+.

Although it was the best showing since 2003, it was slower than planned.

Consumer and government expenditure were the primary drivers of growth.

This economy is so messed up that – get this – we had a 6.5 percent annualized real GDP growth rate in Q2, the same quarter that real personal disposable income fell by 30.6 percent!

Several factors contributed to the increase in output, including an 11.8 percent increase in personal expenditures. State and local government spending also fueled growth.

“The second-quarter GDP figure is better than it appears, with metrics that exclude trade and inventory drag substantially exceeding the headline growth of 6.5 percent…

More ambitious benchmarks, such as pre-pandemic trend or narrowing the gap to some potential estimates, are within reach within a few quarters, according to Bloomberg experts.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in early July that total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 850,000 in June, while the unemployment rate remained at 5.9%.