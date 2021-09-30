GDP Growth in the United States Exceeds Expectations in Q2.

According to a report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday, the US economy grew at a 6.7 percent annual rate in the second quarter. GDP increased at a rate of 6.6 percent, according to the government.

The most recent expansion beat the first quarter’s 6.3 percent increase. Consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of the GDP, was a primary driver of growth. Consumer expenditure increased by 12% year over year, the strongest pace since the third quarter of 2020.

As Q2 GDP is revised to 6.7 percent, the US GDP Price Index is at its highest level since 1981. (Thanks for the boost!) https://t.co/XnXgKv9IVQ

After a fall in the first quarter, exports surged by 7.6%, beating expectations, while business equipment investment increased by 12.3%. Imports increased by 7.1 percent, canceling out these gains.

The National Association of Business Economics predicted 5.7 percent growth in 2021, which would compensate for the 3.7 percent dip in 2018 owing to the pandemic, which also caused supply chain constraints and reduced output.

The economy is expected to grow by 4% in 2022, according to most experts, which is double the average growth seen in the years following the Great Recession.

“Delta appears to be winding down, and even if it doesn’t go away, each subsequent wave should be less destructive,” said Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist. “I believe the economy, which is inextricably linked to the pandemic’s route, will recover when people return to restaurants and resume travel.”