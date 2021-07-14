Gateway Pundit, a disinformation website, is dominating news of Arizona’s election audit.

Site that spreads false information The Gateway Pundit has dominated coverage of Maricopa County’s election audit, capturing over 5% of all social media activity on news pieces.

As purveyors of election-related misinformation focus on a biased audit of ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona, one website has played a disproportionate role in pushing the issue and disseminating associated false claims – The Gateway Pundit.

According to NewsGuard’s analysis of data from NewsWhip, a social media intelligence company, The Gateway Pundit — a Red-rated (meaning generally unreliable) conservative news and commentary website with a history of advancing false claims — published 263 articles about the audit of Maricopa County election results between January 20, 2021, and June 20, 2021.

The audit, which was approved by the Republican-controlled state Senate, has allegedly completed its investigation of the county’s nearly 2.1 million ballots. The initiative is largely regarded as partisan and geared at generating questions about the election results, mimicking former US President Donald Trump’s baseless assertions that the election was tainted by widespread fraud. Earlier official hand counts and technological equipment checks in Maricopa County found no indication of vote switching or fraud.

According to NewsWhip data, The Gateway Pundit’s pieces have gotten a lot of social media attention and prompted more coverage from other venues, including other Red-rated sites.

In compared to the 263 stories released by The Gateway Pundit, the Green-rated Arizona Republic (AZCentral.com) has published 159 pieces concerning the audit in the same time period. The Arizona Republic, unlike the Gateway Pundit in St. Louis, is based in Maricopa County.

From January 20, 2021, to June 20, 2021, other Red-rated sites produced an additional 485 items regarding the audit that expressly reference The Gateway Pundit — for example, by attributing material to the outlet or republishing one of its stories. According to NewsGuard, The Gateway Pundit and other Red sites mentioning its coverage accounted for 6% of all publications regarding the audit during that time period.

Green-rated websites have also featured pieces mentioning The Gateway Pundit, such as fact-checks or other audit coverage.