Gasoline and diesel car sales in the EU will be phased out by 2035 as part of a push for zero emissions.

By 2030, the European Union has pledged to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent, and by 2035, all new cars must have zero-emissions.

The new EU aim will reduce car emissions by 55% until 2030 and 100% by 2035, thereby banning the sale of any new gasoline or diesel vehicles, even hybrids.

The high emissions target, established by the EU in December 2018, would lower emissions in new cars by 37.5 percent.

As part of a bigger European Green Deal, the EU established car emissions goals. The program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across Europe by 55 percent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, making Europe the first continent to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

“We know, for example, that our current fossil fuel economy has reached its limits,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. And we understand that we need to transition to a new paradigm, one that is driven by innovation, uses sustainable energy, and moves toward a circular economy.

“And it is for this reason that we set out to make the climate goal not simply a political goal, but also a legal one. This is exactly what we now have in place, due to our new European Climate Law. We also laid out our vision for that shift two years ago.

“And now, I am glad to announce that we have kept our promises,” she continued. Europe has become the first continent to provide a comprehensive infrastructure to help us achieve our climate goals. We know where we want to go, but now we’ll show you how to get there.”

To ensure that the EU’s 27 member states reach their emission targets, the EU has recommended extending electrification infrastructure by installing charging stations every 37.3 miles (60 kilometers), as well as increasing the minimum tax rate on gasoline and diesel fuel.

Automobile manufacturers are already complying with the new standards, but they will need to speed up their preparations to reach the new EU goals.

Volkswagen has stated that by 2030, electric vehicles will account for half of company sales, and by 2040, they will account for all of its sales. By 2030, Ford will only offer electrified passenger cars in Europe. Renault, Volvo, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz have all stated that they will boost manufacture of electric vehicles. GM has also announced the production of 30 new vehicles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.