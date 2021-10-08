Gas Price Increase Hurts European Stocks, while Default Risk in the United States Has Ebbed.

Stocks on Wall Street rose on Wednesday as the risk of a US government default faded in the short term, but European bourses fell as rising natural gas costs compounded inflation fears.

At the outset of the day, US stocks appeared to be headed for another day of losses, owing to concerns about inflation and prolonged political uncertainty in Washington.

Following Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s declaration that Republicans would allow Democrats to vote on temporarily raising the debt ceiling, equities reversed course after trading in the red for much of the session.

McConnell’s proposal pushes the deadline back to December, preventing a default and giving the ruling Democrats time to plan a longer-term solution.

“At least for the time being, this latest tragedy has been pushed to the back burner,” said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

With the Federal Reserve anticipated to withdraw stimulus payouts soon and investors nervous about the forthcoming earnings season, Hogan believes the market could see further volatility in the weeks ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.3 percent higher at 34,416.99, about 550 points higher than its session low.

Earlier, European markets had plummeted following a 25 percent spike in gas prices on the continent, which had reached new highs.

“Natural gas prices have risen to new highs… as low supplies ahead of the winter season raise fears of a spike in inflation and energy prices for consumers,” XTB analyst Walid Koudmani told AFP.

“These supply bottlenecks could result in increased gasoline costs as the winter months approach, slowing economic recovery and worsening attitudes across markets,” says the report.

Prices fell later Wednesday, however, as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered state-owned gas producer Gazprom to keep exports through Ukraine going.

Some critics have accused Moscow of reducing gas supplies to Europe on purpose in order to speed up the construction of Nord Stream 2, a contentious pipeline between Russia and Germany.

“News that Russia will increase gas supply has calmed market jitters a little this afternoon, helping to moderate those record price spikes, but businesses and investors alike remain concerned,” said AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson.

Meanwhile, despite tightened supplies and surging demand, oil has soared after OPEC and other major producers decided this week not to increase output by more than previously agreed.

Runaway gas prices are widely predicted to increase crude demand, further agitating markets.

“To put things in perspective, look at petrol prices.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.