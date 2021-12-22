Gambia seeks to diversify its tourism sector following the pandemic’s lull.

Sun loungers stand empty beneath palm trees and straw parasols on a beach outside a fancy hotel near Banjul, while the waves wash in unaffected by bathers.

The Gambia, Africa’s smallest country, promises plenty of sunshine and good times, but its main customers — British visitors fleeing the cold — have remained away.

The tourist season should have started in October, but the Covid-19 outbreak has disrupted business for the second year in a row.

“This is a classic Gambian beach,” Malleh Sallah, the four-star Tamala Hotel’s manager, says, his arms outstretched.

The beach was packed before the illness, he said.

Only one Ivorian and a Dutch couple are present today to gaze across the Atlantic. Away from the sand, the restaurant and the swimming pool attract more guests.

The Gambia is a sliver of land roughly 480 kilometers (300 miles) long that is surrounded by Senegal and is one of the world’s poorest countries.

According to the United Nations Development Programme, tourism accounts for more than 15% of the country’s GDP in 2019. (UNDP).

The majority of tourists have traditionally come from erstwhile colonial master Britain, lured by the island’s beautiful white beaches and English-speaking inhabitants. Because of its friendly population, the country bills itself as “The Smiling Coast.”

However, virus-related travel restrictions have wreaked havoc on the vital industry, pushing the government to try to attract visitors from other nations, particularly Africa.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), tourist visits declined from 235,000 in 2019 to less than 90,000 in 2020. In The Gambia, 19 percent of firms in all sectors failed.

Following the collapse of British travel operator Thomas Cook in 2019, the tourism industry has already began to struggle in 2019.

The following year, however, was a job killer.

“The hotel business was dying,” Sallah recalls.

“Last year, we didn’t have a tourism season,” explains Adama Njie, marketing director of the Gambian Tourism Board.

According to AFP, the country lost 200,000 employment as a result of the pandemic, which also resulted in an increase in crime.

According to the IMF, some 20,000 people, or roughly 1% of the Gambian population, have fallen into extreme poverty.

This year, business is starting to come back to life, although it is still vulnerable.

Sallah owns a stake in the Djeliba Leisure Group, which operates five hotels. Only one in four people employed prior to the outbreak have kept their employment, he claimed.

