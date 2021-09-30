Gambia postpones the release of a report on former ruler Yahya Jammeh.

The findings of a study into crimes committed by Gambia’s former ruler Yahya Jammeh, which were set to be disclosed on Thursday, have been postponed, according to investigators.

The Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) was supposed to hand over its findings to President Adama Barrow in a ceremony.

The final report, however, will be revealed at a later date, according to a member of the TRRC who told AFP, “We are not yet ready.”

Following Jammeh’s election defeat to Barrow in December 2016, the TRRC was established in 2017.

Jammeh traveled to Equatorial Guinea after a six-week conflict that ended with military intervention from neighboring countries.

From January 2019 to May 2021, the TRRC, modeled after South Africa’s post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission, received testimony from approximately 400 persons about Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

Witnesses testified about state-sanctioned torture, death squads, rape, and witch hunts, often at the hands of Jammeh’s death squads, the “Junglers.”

The postponement was made “to the frustration of victims,” according to Reed Brody, an American lawyer who is seeking for Jammeh to be prosecuted.

The findings, which span 16 volumes, were supposed to be released in July.

The TRRC issued a preliminary report in April 2020, condemning human rights violations under Jammeh as “huge, horrific, and diversified,” including torture, extrajudicial killings, rape, enforced disappearances, and arbitrary arrest and detention.

The TRRC does not have the authority to prosecute persons who commit crimes.

Except in the case of crimes against humanity, it may recommend prosecution for perpetrators or suggest amnesty for individuals who have testified about their crimes and expressed sorrow in its final report.

Jammeh came to power in a bloodless coup in 1994 and was re-elected several times, in results widely regarded as rigged, until he was defeated by Barrow.

Jammeh’s supporters want the ex-dictator, who is 56 years old, to return from exile.

However, many in the destitute two-million-strong country have demanded that he be returned home to face charges.

Barrow has indicated for a long time that he will wait for the report before taking any action against his predecessor.

The government has six months to respond to the report’s recommendations after receiving it.

The delay comes as the tiny West African country prepares for presidential elections on December 4, in which Barrow plans to run.

Watchdogs slammed Jammeh’s political party for announcing an affiliation with the ruling party in early September.

