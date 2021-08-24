Gains in stocks and oil have been extended.

On Tuesday, US stocks maintained their record highs, while oil prices continued to rise.

Asian equities rose as well, and Europe concluded with a mixed bag.

“Even as European markets struggle, US markets remain upbeat, opening higher with the Nasdaq and S&P500 both reaching new highs, with travel companies leading the gainers,” said CMC Markets UK market analyst Michael Hewson.

Both London and Frankfurt closed the day with slight gains, with Frankfurt lifted by reports of a boost to German economic growth.

Thanks to strong consumer spending, Germany’s economy increased 1.6 percent in the second quarter, or three months to June, according to updated figures.

This was an increase of 0.1 percentage points over the previous estimate.

As luxury stocks fell, Paris fell 0.3 percent.

As traders celebrated news that the Food and Drug Administration had officially authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which is intended to help push up immunization rates, Asia received a huge boost from New York, where all three major indices soared up Monday and the Nasdaq set a new high.

Meanwhile, the region was cheered by China’s central bank’s appeal for greater economic support and a move to keep borrowing prices low, as well as anticipation that Beijing’s crackdown on the private sector would contribute to the upbeat mood.

Markets have had a great start to the week, aided by bargain-hunting after a recent sell-off triggered by concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and anticipation that the Federal Reserve will soon begin withdrawing financial support.

The good news boosted worldwide recovery expectations, which had suffered a setback earlier this month when some governments reinstated lockdowns or other containment measures.

As recovery hopes boosted demand forecasts, oil markets extended the previous day’s gain of more than 5%, which was the highest daily performance in nine months.

The commodity had been losing a lot of money in August due to concerns about Delta, but analysts believe prices will recover soon.

“Crude oil has maintained its robust gains from yesterday, with Brent back above $70 a barrel,” Hewson said.

Investors are now focused on Powell’s address at a central bank conference this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in the hopes of getting some monetary policy advice as speculation grows that the Fed may start tapering its bond-buying program before the end of the year.

“Speculation has grown that the Fed will stay dovish at their major monetary policy symposium at the end of the week,” stated analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage.

