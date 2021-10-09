Gagging for employee complaints is prohibited in California.

In California, a new law has been brought into effect that will allow victims of workplace harassment or discrimination to talk freely rather than being stifled by confidentiality provisions.

The “Silenced No More” bill could have far-reaching implications for multinational IT corporations with offices in the state, which opponents say are too quick to use Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) when faced with allegations of inappropriate behavior by their employees.

Companies typically impose NDAs as part of a financial settlement with an employee who has been subjected to discrimination on the basis of race, gender, or sexual orientation, for example.

Advocates claim that they allow the company to respond to the complaint without washing its dirty laundry in public, something no one wants to do.

However, observers claim that it can be used by bosses to cover up harassment and protect those who are culpable.

“Too often, NDAs are used to suppress people,” says Lauren Topelsohn, a labor and employment attorney.

“It buys silence, and silence allows the culprit to repeat the crime.”

The law, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, prohibits any non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that inhibits employees from speaking out about illegal workplace behavior.

This mostly refers to accusations involving discrimination or harassment on the basis of skin color, religion, handicap, sex, gender identity, age, or sexual orientation, among other protected characteristics.

“Californians deserve better than to be pushed into agreements that shield abusers while continuing to hurt survivors and others in the workplace,” said bill sponsor Connie Leyva.

The proponents of the proposed regulation are particularly interested in the California-based tech giants.

They claim that companies like Apple and Google employ nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) far too frequently to conceal embarrassing facts and pay off complainants, not least because they have the financial means to do so.

According to one Google employee, “NDAs are a popular tool in the sector.”

He sees the legislation as a “huge step forward” as a member of the Alphabet Workers Union, a guild created earlier this year by employees of Google’s parent firm.

“When we shed a light on the things that need to change, they change.”

This regulation would “eliminate the possibility for firms to utilize NDAs to hide up their terrible HR processes,” according to the worker, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of jeopardizing his job.

He used the example of Emi Nietfeld, a Google engineer who worked from 2015 to 2019.