Gabby Petito, an Instagram road-tripper, was strangled, according to a US coroner.

Gabby Petito, the young woman who died while on an Instagram-documented car trip across the United States with her boyfriend, was strangled and her death was ruled a homicide on Tuesday, according to the county coroner.

According to Teton County coroner Brent Blue, the 22-year-remains old’s languished in the Wyoming wilderness for up to a month before being discovered in mid-September.

“We hereby determine the cause and method of death to be: strangling as the cause of death, and homicide as the manner of death,” he said.

“Based on our first findings, the body was in the wilderness for three to four weeks.”

Petito had quit her work and packed her belongings into a camper van for a cross-country trip with Brian Laundrie, which began in July and was documented in a series of social media posts.

The duo is all grins in photos they’ve published online, whether they’re barefoot in a canyon or inspecting the ochre cliffs of state and national parks.

Petito and Laundrie are seen kissing gently, enjoying a sunset together, and strolling on a beach in a YouTube video posted during their trip.

However, after the 22-year-old unexpectedly left on September 11, her family filed a missing person report, and Laundrie returned to Florida without her.

Laundrie, 23, has been designated as a “person of interest” in the investigation. Before disappearing, he refused to cooperate with police.

The FBI has initiated a nationwide manhunt for Laundrie and has asked anyone with information to contact them.

Details regarding how Utah police responded to a domestic violence incident involving Petito and Laundrie in August have surfaced.

Petito appears agitated on police bodycam footage, claiming she had an argument with Laundrie.

Petito is seen crying and telling an officer that she suffers from mental health issues after their van was pulled over.

Petito admitted to slapping Laundrie during an altercation, but maintained she did so in jest.

The officer opted not to press charges, but he did order the pair to spend the night apart to cool down.

Petito’s killing, as well as the subsequent disappearance of the prime suspect, caused a media frenzy in the US and around the world.

It also sparked discussion about the disproportionate attention paid to missing white women.

The case had become a “media circus,” according to Blue, the coroner.

“Unfortunately, this is one of many deaths of people involved in domestic violence around the country,” he said.

“It’s really bad that these other fatalities go unnoticed.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.