FW De Klerk, South Africa’s last apartheid president, has died.

FW de Klerk, South Africa’s last white president, died on Thursday at the age of 85, according to his foundation. He was the man who liberated anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela from prison.

In 1993, De Klerk and South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, won the Nobel Peace Prize for guiding the country’s “miracle” transition from white rule.

His charity said in a statement that he died after a fight with cancer.

On his 85th birthday, March 18 this year, De Klerk announced his diagnosis.

“It is with great regret that the FW de Klerk Foundation must report that former President FW de Klerk passed away peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning after a long battle with mesothelioma cancer,” the foundation said.

His wife Elita, children Jan and Susan, and grandchildren survive him.

“The family will make an announcement on funeral arrangements in due course,” it stated.

He is well known for his iconic February 2, 1990 speech, in which he announced the lifting of a ban on the African National Congress (ANC) and allied liberation organisations.

In the same speech, he called for Mandela’s release after 27 years in prison.

However, in recent years, he has been chastised for failing to hold apartheid’s violent underpinnings accountable. His testimony is being sought in a number of contemporary court matters.

He was born into a family of Afrikaners, a white ethnic group descending primarily from Dutch colonizers, in Johannesburg, South Africa’s commercial capital. His father was a prominent apartheid senator who served as interim president for a short time.

Before being elected to parliament as a member of the apartheid-initiating National Party, he studied law.

De Klerk then held a number of cabinet positions until becoming president in 1989, a position he retained until 1994, when he turned over the reins to Mandela following the country’s first democratic elections.

Officials were sluggish to react to his death since many political leaders were gathered in parliament for a budget speech.

“Thank you God,” Julius Malema, the leader of the communist Economic Freedom Fighters, tweeted, followed by five dancing emojis.

Former Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon, on the other hand, tweeted: “Farewell, FW de Klerk.” He overhauled the system he inherited in 1990, just like Mikhail Gorbachev. And if he hadn’t given up control in 1994, SA today would most certainly be Syria or Venezuela.” In an interview with the national broadcaster SABC last year, De Klerk stirred outrage by denying that apartheid was a crime against humanity, despite the UN proclaiming it so.

