Fury defeats Wilder to retain the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

On Saturday, Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title with a dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder, capping off a trilogy match that was a boxing classic.

Both fighters were knocked down many times in a clash full of incredible twists and turns as the two adversaries battled blows in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After flooring Wilder in the third round, Fury appeared to have taken the upper hand, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to counter with two knockdowns of Fury in the fourth round, leaving the English champion clinging to life.

But it was the bigger, heavier Fury who finished the stronger, hitting the cleaner and more dangerous blows, and the champion put Wilder down again in the 10th round with a right hook.

Wilder valiantly returned the knockdown by wobbling Fury as well.

But, in the 11th round, Wilder succumbed to the fight’s severe energy-sapping nature and Fury’s relentless aggressiveness.

Fury hit the decisive combination with the American weary and on the ropes.

Wilder’s senses were jumbled by a right uppercut before Fury slammed a right hook into his opponent’s temple, sending him sliding to the canvas, hardly conscious.

Afterward, Fury said, “Don’t ever question me.” “When the chips are down, I always come through.

“I give him the credit for the win. He’s a tough guy, and tonight he took some heavy shots.

“As good as any trilogy in history, it was a terrific bout today.”

The fight on Saturday was the third installment of a savage rivalry between Fury, the trash-talking self-styled “Gypsy King,” and Wilder, the heavy-handed knockout specialist considered as one of the sport’s most devastating punchers.

After a disputed draw in their first encounter in Los Angeles in 2018, Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round in their second bout 20 months ago.

On Saturday, both combatants entered the ring at their heaviest ever fighting weights, with Fury weighing in at 277 pounds (125.6 kg) and Wilder at 238 pounds.

The extra mass, according to Wilder’s camp, was added to give their fighter a rapid knockout in the first round.

Wilder began energetically, attacking Fury’s middle in the first two rounds, but he was unable to find the precision needed to harm the elusive Fury, who scored with his right hand on numerous occasions.

When Fury delivered an in the third round, the battle appeared to have moved significantly in his favor.