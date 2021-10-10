Fury defeats Wilder to retain the WBC Heavyweight Championship.

On Saturday, Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title with a dramatic 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder, capping off a trilogy match that was a boxing classic.

Both combatants were knocked down many times in a thrilling match full of implausible twists and turns in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

After flooring Wilder in the third round, Fury appeared to have taken the upper hand, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to reply with two knockdowns that had the English champion clinging to the ropes in the fourth round.

But it was the bigger, heavier Fury who finished the stronger, hitting the cleaner and more dangerous blows, and the champion put Wilder down again in the 10th round with a right hook.

Wilder valiantly returned the knockdown by wobbling Fury as well.

But, in the 11th round, Wilder succumbed to the fight’s severe energy-sapping nature and Fury’s relentless aggressiveness.

Fury hit the decisive combination with the American weary and on the ropes.

Wilder’s senses were jumbled by a right uppercut before Fury slammed a right hook into his opponent’s temple, sending him sliding to the canvas, hardly conscious.

“It’s shots like those that put careers on the line,” Fury remarked. “All I want to know is that he’s okay.” Because he was severely punished tonight.

“Never mistrust me,” Fury concluded. “I always deliver when the chips are down.”

“I give him the credit for the win.” He’s a tough guy, and tonight he took some heavy shots.

“As good as any trilogy in history, it was a terrific bout today.”

The fight on Saturday was the third installment of a savage rivalry between Fury, the trash-talking self-styled “Gypsy King,” and Wilder, the heavy-handed knockout specialist considered as one of the sport’s most devastating punchers.

After a disputed draw in their first encounter in Los Angeles in 2018, Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round in their second bout 20 months ago.

On Saturday, both combatants entered the ring at their heaviest ever fighting weights, with Fury weighing in at 277 pounds (125.6 kg) and Wilder at 238 pounds.

The extra mass, according to Wilder’s camp, was added to give their fighter a rapid knockout in the first round.

Wilder began energetically, attacking Fury’s middle in the first two rounds, but he was unable to find the precision needed to harm the elusive Fury, who scored with his right hand on numerous occasions.

The battle appeared to be over.