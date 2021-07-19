Furniture, RVs, boats, cars, mattresses, appliances, and other items are all affected by foam shortages.

Another product scarcity is causing consumers a lot of misery, and this one is hitting a lot of different businesses.

According to USA Today, foam is in limited supply across the country, causing delays in deliveries for a variety of products built with the cushioning material, including furniture, beds, automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and appliances. According to the news agency, it has also caused a backlog in the construction and steelmaking businesses.

Foam began running out in February, which is utilized in everything from seats and upholstery to insulation and molds for casting steel. Due to the severe winter storms that devastated the South, five factories in the United States were forced to shut down. These factories, four in Texas and one in Louisiana, make propylene oxide, the primary chemical used in foam production.

According to USA Today, the plants were only shut down for a few days, but it took weeks for them to reopen after flooding and power disruptions destroyed equipment that was running at 120 percent capacity to fulfill consumer demand.

Consumer demand for furniture, RVs, yachts, and vehicles is robust, and chemical plants have yet to catch up. In the aftermath of the epidemic, consumers are waiting months for new products in these categories and paying higher prices.

“This has thrown everything into disarray,” Zachary Moore, editor and analyst for petrochemical research firm Independence Commodity Intelligence Services, told the news site.

According to Jerry Epperson, general director of Mann, Armistead & Epperson and EverChem Specialty Chemicals, the furniture business was the hardest hit because it uses a lot of foam in its products, and shipment delays ranged from 30 days to a year.

Dealers now have almost no boats in stock, and it takes a year for them to arrive, compared to the former average of two to three weeks. According to Ray Lewis, manager of Oquossoc Marine, a boat dealer in Oquossoc, Maine, sales increased by 60% after a double-digit increase in 2020. New boat orders for delivery this year are no longer being accepted by the dealer.

Recreational vehicles aren’t faring any better, with some orders taking up to a year to complete, rather than the usual two to three months. According to USA Today, appliance lead times have grown to six months, up from two to three months previously.

Foam shortages, as well as a semiconductor chip supply constraint, are affecting automobiles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.