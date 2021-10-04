Fumio Kishida is set to become Japan’s next Prime Minister.

Japan’s parliament approved Fumio Kishida as the country’s next prime minister on Monday, and the new leader is set to form a cabinet that includes both veterans and newcomers.

Kishida, a soft-spoken member of a Hiroshima political family, won the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last Thursday, defeating popular vaccination head Taro Kono.

The result practically ensures that he will be elected president of the world’s third largest economy in a vote later Monday in parliament, where the LDP’s ruling coalition retains an overwhelming majority.

Kishida stated he was ready for the top post before the voting on Monday morning.

“I believe it will be a truly new beginning,” he told reporters.

“I want to confront the future with a strong will and a clear resolution to take on challenges.”

Kishida is usually seen as a safe pair of hands who has the support of his own LDP faction and is unlikely to deviate greatly from the government’s current policy.

After submitting his resignation on Monday morning, outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared he would not run for the LDP leadership after only one year in office.

Kishida will announce his new cabinet on Monday afternoon, although local media reports suggest he will keep some key ministers in place.

According to local media, both Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi will keep their jobs.

Motegi is a Harvard-educated political veteran who has led crucial trade negotiations, whereas Kishi is former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s brother.

Shunichi Suzuki will take over the finance portfolio from his brother-in-law Taro Aso.

Suzuki, who is 68 years old, is a seasoned politician and the son of a former prime minister. He has previously held the positions of Olympic Minister and Environment Minister in the cabinet.

Three women are expected to be in the government, including his one-time challenger for the presidency, Seiko Noda, who would be the minister in charge of tackling Japan’s dropping birthrate.

Women will also hold the positions of vaccine minister and digital minister, with some members of the government being nominated to their first ministerial positions.

Kishida has a slew of issues, ranging from guiding the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery to dealing with North Korea and China’s military threats.

He will also be the leader of the LDP in the upcoming general elections, which must be held by November.

Kishida is now expected to hold the election, according to local media. Brief News from Washington Newsday.