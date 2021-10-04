Fumio Kishida is elected Prime Minister of Japan.

Japan’s parliament elected Fumio Kishida as the country’s next prime minister on Monday, and the new leader is set to form a cabinet that includes both veterans and newcomers.

Kishida, a soft-spoken member of a Hiroshima political family, won the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party last Thursday, defeating popular vaccination head Taro Kono.

He handily won a vote in parliament’s lower chamber on Monday, gaining 311 votes to 124 for opposition leader Yukio Edano, where the LDP’s ruling alliance has a dominating majority.

After the voting, lower house speaker Tadamori Oshima said, “This chamber names Mr. Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister.”

Although the upper house will vote, the lower house will have the final say. In a subsequent vote, the upper house likewise authorized him.

After the vote, Kishida bowed to his colleagues but did not immediately remark. He had previously stated to reporters that he was ready for the top post.

“I believe it will be a truly new beginning,” he remarked.

“I want to confront the future with a strong will and a clear resolution to take on challenges.”

Kishida is usually seen as a safe pair of hands who has the support of his own LDP faction and is unlikely to deviate greatly from the government’s current policy.

After submitting his resignation on Monday morning, outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared he would not run for the LDP leadership after only one year in office.

Kishida will announce his new cabinet soon, although local media reports suggest he will keep several ministers in critical positions.

According to local media, both Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi will keep their jobs.

Motegi is a Harvard-educated political veteran who has led crucial trade negotiations, whereas Kishi is former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s brother.

Shunichi Suzuki will take over the finance portfolio from his brother-in-law Taro Aso.

Suzuki, who is 68 years old, is a seasoned politician and the son of a former prime minister. He has previously held the positions of Olympic Minister and Environment Minister in the cabinet.

Three women are expected to be in the government, including his one-time challenger for the presidency, Seiko Noda, who would be the minister in charge of tackling Japan’s dropping birthrate.

Women will also hold the positions of vaccine minister and digital minister, with some members of the government being nominated to their first ministerial positions.

"The Kishida cabinet's goals are as follows: