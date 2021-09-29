Fumio Kishida, a calm centrist, has been chosen as Japan’s next Prime Minister.

Fumio Kishida, Japan’s next leader, is a soft-spoken former foreign minister from a Hiroshima political dynasty with a reputation for finding the middle ground and a love of baseball.

On Wednesday, the 64-year-old defeated popular vaccination head Taro Kono in the ruling party’s leadership ballot, securing a job he has coveted for a long time.

For the seasoned politician, it was second time lucky: he lost in 2020 to Yoshihide Suga, who is stepping down after only a year as Prime Minister.

Despite a low-key presence that has been compared to a lack of charisma, Kishida is widely considered as a safe set of hands.

He has promised to spend a large amount of money on new epidemic stimulus while also promising to address income inequality and move away from the neoliberal economics that have dominated Japanese politics for the past two decades.

And, in order to distinguish himself from Suga’s government’s poor pandemic reaction, he has emphasized the lessons learnt from his previous failure to win the presidency.

“I wasn’t up to par. When he announced his campaign earlier this month, he said, “I suppose I didn’t have enough conviction.”

“This time is different. I’m standing here with the firm belief that I’m the right leader for the job.”

Kishida previously held the positions of LDP policy chief and foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, during which time he negotiated agreements with Russia and South Korea, with whom Japan has tense relations.

He has dubbed the abolition of nuclear weapons “my life’s mission” and was instrumental in bringing then-US President Barack Obama to Hiroshima in 2016.

Despite his liberal image, he has been less forthright than Kono on socially contentious subjects such as homosexual marriage.

Kono, the vaccines chief, stated that he supports same-sex marriage and that it should be debated in parliament.

Kishida, on the other hand, stated he had “not reached the threshold of recognizing same-sex marriage” and was more lenient than Kono on the sensitive subject of married couples keeping distinct surnames.

Kishida has been “more flexible” than Kono, according to Tobias Harris, senior fellow for Asia at the Center for American Progress. “Certainly on foreign policy and security policy,” he said.

“There are a lot of things in his past that show (Kishida’s) conservative leanings are stronger than he looked to be,” he continued.

Kishida entered politics in 1993, following in the footsteps of his father and grandparents, after working at a bank during the Japanese economic boom.

His family resided in the same house for numerous years when he was a child. Brief News from Washington Newsday.