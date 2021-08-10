Fully vaccinated Americans are welcome to cross the reopened border with Canada.

On Monday, a trickle of Americans crossed the Canada-US border, celebrating the reopening of the world’s longest land border 17 months after it was closed to all non-essential travel to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Quarantine regulations for US citizens and permanent residents coming with proof of immunization have been abolished by Ottawa.

Vicki Poulin described the reopening of the border as “simply lovely.” “We’re really overjoyed to be here.”

“I expected there to be more vehicles on the route, but it turned out to be a very pleasant ride up,” she told AFP.

The Canadian-born Queensbury, New York resident, her American husband, and their dog Sully used to travel to Montreal practically every month to see her extended family, but have not been able to do so since the border was closed in March 2020.

Drivers rolled up one after another at the Lacolle, Quebec checkpoint, 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of Montreal, with evidence of vaccination and a negative Covid test before to travel in hand.

The majority of those interviewed by AFP claimed their crossings passed without a hitch. The lines were significantly shorter than expected, and border officers only required a few minutes to review each vehicle’s documents.

Richard Antaki, who left New York City before daybreak and drove nonstop to be among the first in line at the border crossing, was beaming.

“I was overjoyed when they (the border) were opened because I have so many friends in Canada,” he added.

The octogenarian globetrotter said he was so excited to see friends in Montreal he hadn’t seen in over a year and a half that he “didn’t touch the brakes” the entire trip up.

Others, according to reports, were ready to return to their cabins in the Canadian wilderness.

Travel and tourism groups have pressed Ottawa and Washington to lift travel and border restrictions in recent months.

If the number of Covid-19 cases remains low, Canada will continue to ease restrictions, allowing all foreign nationals to fly to the country for pleasure beginning September 7.

In preparation, the government cleared five more Canadian airports to accommodate international flights on Monday, while airline passengers must still undergo quarantines upon arrival – at least for the time being.

In the past, inbound international planes could only land in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, or Vancouver.

Meanwhile, Washington has yet to lift its own travel restrictions. Last Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed the administration was “continuing to review” its policies. Brief News from Washington Newsday.