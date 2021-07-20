Fujimori says he will accept the results of the Peruvian election.

Keiko Fujimori, a presidential contender in Peru who had accused the vote count of being rigged, announced Monday that she would accept the result as officials prepared to announce the winner after evaluating concerns.

The outcome of the June 6 presidential elections will be announced soon, according to the country’s elections jury.

According to the results, socialist rural school teacher Pedro Castillo won 50.12% of the votes cast more than a month ago, over 44,000 more than his rightwing opponent Fujimori.

Thousands of ballots were disputed before the elections jury, or JNE, by Fujimori, who faces a corruption trial if she becomes president.

She did, however, say at a press conference on Monday that she would accept the results “because it is necessary by law and the constitution that I have pledged to defend.”

Fujimori had already expressed the possibility of overturning the jury’s ruling. Her supporters demanded new elections, and she pushed President Francisco Sagasti to have the result audited internationally.

The JNE announced on Monday that the study had been completed and that it was now preparing for the declaration.

It went on to say, “The JNE will continue to the immediate organization of the event” to reveal the results.

The body did not provide a specific date for the event, but a jury official had previously stated that it would most likely take place on Tuesday.

The new president will be sworn in on July 28, the last day of Sagasti’s temporary tenure.

Peruvians elected their sixth president in three years, following a succession of crises and corruption scandals that saw three different presidents take office in the same week last November.

Seven of the country’s last ten presidents have been convicted of graft or are under investigation.

Fujimori faces a 30-year prison sentence if convicted of receiving money from the scandal-plagued Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to fund failed presidential campaigns in 2011 and 2016.

The case against Fujimori would be put on hold if she becomes president until the conclusion of her tenure, according to Peruvian law.

Hundreds of supporters of both candidates in the divisive election have established a camp in Lime, Peru’s capital, to “protect” their ballots.

The JNE had planned to announce the new government on July 15, but was forced to postpone it due to the resignation of one of the tribunal’s four judges.

The election was declared free and fair by the United States, the European Union, and the Organization of American States.