Fuel will be delivered by British soldiers to alleviate a supply shortage.

The government said on Wednesday that British troops will be sent within days to help ease a gasoline supply crisis, as the retail and hotel industries urged for foreign workers to be permitted to fill post-Brexit positions.

Critics blame Britain’s exit from the European Union, the coronavirus pandemic, and a lack of foresight in replacing thousands of foreign drivers departing the country for the week-long crisis, which has encouraged panic buying and sparked violence at forecourts.

Soldiers could be carrying fuel supplies to forecourts “in the next few of days,” according to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, to shorten huge lines that have choked up filling stations.

On Wednesday afternoon, the government’s reserve tanker fleet, piloted by civilians, was also scheduled to provide fuel, he wrote on Twitter.

A source informed Britain’s local Press Association news agency that 150 military drivers have been placed in a “state of readiness,” with another 150 set to deploy “in the coming days.”

Officials from Kwarteng’s department and the Ministry of Defence are reportedly consulting with the petroleum industry to determine the optimum location for resources to be sent.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to reassure the people that there was enough petrol in storage and that things were getting back to normal.

Fears of pumps running dry arose last week as a result of a scarcity of tanker drivers, prompting panic buying and some desperate motorists filling plastic bottles with petrol.

On other forecourts, frustrations escalated into threats and violence, as frontline healthcare and public sector workers pleaded for priority access to get to work.

During the Brexit campaign, the government promised to “take back control” of what it perceived as unrestrained immigration by putting an end to free movement throughout Europe.

However, it overturned entry rules last weekend, offering foreign truckers a three-month visa waiver in the hopes of alleviating a larger driver shortage that has wreaked havoc on supply networks.

For several weeks, some supermarkets have had empty shelves, raising concerns about the impact on the forthcoming Christmas season.

According to Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association, only 27% of his members were out of gas on Wednesday, compared to 37% on Tuesday.

The PRA represents independent forecourts, which account for 65 percent of the UK’s total of 8,380.

As forecourts reported receiving more supply, he continued, “We anticipate to see the easing to continue over the next 24 hours.”

Despite the assurances, fears persist that it would take weeks for things to return to normal.

Washington Newsday Brief News general secretary Steve McNamara.