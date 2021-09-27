Fuel pumps are running dry in the United Kingdom, with the government blaming panic buying.

Panic buying drained tanks at filling stations in areas of the UK on Monday, while the government tries to address a lack of lorry drivers with a stunning post-Brexit immigration policy U-turn.

According to an AFP photographer, a 50-car queue was visible at one petrol station in east London, with some drivers having waited since before dawn to fill up their vehicles.

Other stations in the British capital and southeast England merely displayed signs that said “no fuel” and apologized for the lack of pumps.

On Sunday, over half of the UK’s 8,000 fuel pumps ran out of petrol, according to the Petrol Retailers Association, as desperate drivers – including crucial workers – formed huge lines to fill up.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said that while public transportation and emergency services had reserves, hospital and care workers, as well as taxi drivers, were having difficulty finding fuel to get to work.

The government claims it has enough petroleum on hand but not enough truck drivers to deliver it, with critics blaming a trucker exodus from Europe following Brexit.

Ministers, on the other hand, claim that the situation reflects EU-wide driver shortages, which have been compounded by the coronavirus outbreak, leaving some grocery shelves empty and increasing concerns about Christmas deliveries.

As the government triggered emergency measures, PRA chairman Brian Madderson told the BBC that shortages were due to “panic buying, straight and simple.”

Oil industry competition regulations have been suspended, according to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, so that suppliers can “exchange crucial information and work together more efficiently to ensure disruption is minimized.”

According to newspaper reports, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering deploying soldiers to transport fuel to gas stations across the country.

The government is using Ministry of Defence employees to assist train new lorry drivers, according to Environment Secretary George Eustice.

He emphasized, though, that there are “no intentions at the present” to draft troops to drive petrol tankers, and instead aims to woo international truckers with a new short-term visa waiver scheme.

He told reporters, “The most essential thing is that people buy gasoline as they normally would.” “The only reason we don’t have gasoline is because people are buying gasoline they don’t require.”

The government, according to Johnson’s spokeswoman, has not ruled out the possibility of mobilizing troops. “As a responsible government, we are taking the appropriate preparations in the event that more actions are required,” he told reporters.

