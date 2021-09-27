Fuel panic-buying in the UK may force the army to intervene.

Britain saw further ‘panic buying’ of motor fuel on Monday, as a lack of lorry drivers on Covid and the consequences from Brexit could push the government to use the army to make supplies, according to reports.

On Sunday, nearly half of the UK’s 8,000 fuel pumps were out of petrol, according to the Petrol Retailers Association, as anxious drivers formed huge lines to fill up their tanks.

According to PRA chairman Brian Madderson, shortages are the result of “panic buying, pure and simple.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng announced an interim suspension of oil industry competition restrictions to allow suppliers to “exchange crucial information and work together more efficiently to ensure disruption is minimized.”

It comes as it was widely reported in the UK media that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering using soldiers to supply fuel to gas outlets across the country.

When pressed over the weekend, Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps declined to rule out the possibility of requesting military aid.

The scarcity of lorry drivers in the UK is affecting various industries, including the food business, though German grocer Aldi said on Monday that deliveries to its numerous UK outlets were running well.

Shell, for its part, has stated that it is “working hard to ensure supply for customers.”

“Since Friday, we have been observing higher than average demand across our network, resulting in some stations running low on various (petrol) grades,” it said in a statement. These are swiftly replenished, usually within 24 hours.”

The scenario reminds me of the dark days of the 1970s in Britain, when energy shortages forced a three-day work week and gasoline rationing.

It’s also evocative of the late 2000s, when protesters angry about high fuel costs shut down oil facilities, bringing the country to a halt for weeks.