FTSE 100 Surges Amid Trump’s Greenland Remarks, Despite Inflation Jitters

The FTSE 100 index closed slightly higher on Wednesday, up by 11.31 points, or 0.1%, finishing the day at 10,138.09. The rally followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who sought to ease concerns about his aggressive rhetoric on Greenland, contributing to a recovery in global equities.

Trump, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, made waves by backtracking on his previous hardline stance regarding Greenland. While he reiterated his desire for the United States to “own” the territory, he emphasized that he would not use force to acquire it. Instead, Trump called for “immediate negotiations” with Denmark to discuss the potential acquisition of the autonomous island, despite prior threats of tariffs against European nations opposing his claims. “We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength… but I won’t do that,” he said.

Mixed Markets as Inflation Concerns Linger

Despite the upbeat momentum on the London stock exchange, European markets showed a mixed performance. The French CAC 40 edged up by 0.1%, while the German DAX 40 closed 0.6% lower. In New York, however, stocks were on the rise, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.9%, and both the S