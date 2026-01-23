FTSE 100 Shows Modest Gains After Trump Drops Greenland Tariff Threat

The FTSE 100 index edged up on Thursday, closing at 10,150.05, a modest rise of 0.1% or 11.96 points. The uptick came after US President Donald Trump eased concerns over a potential tariff war, withdrawing his threat to impose duties on European countries over their resistance to his bid for Greenland.

European and US Markets Experience Positive Momentum

Despite the FTSE 100’s gains, the UK index underperformed compared to its European counterparts, with mining, energy, and defence stocks showing weak performances. In contrast, the CAC 40 in Paris gained 1.0%, and Frankfurt’s DAX 40 rose 1.2%. Across the Atlantic, US markets also posted positive returns. The Dow Jones was up 0.9%, the S