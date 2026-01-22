The FTSE 100 index experienced a notable rally today, rebounding by 0.7% or 72.03 points to 10,210.12, after President Trump stepped back from his threat to impose tariffs on European nations. This move follows a positive session on Wall Street, where major indices like the S
FTSE 100 Rallies After Trump Drops Tariff Threat, Beazley Rejects Zurich Offer
By Andrew CollinsNo Comments1 Min Read
Andrew Collins
Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.
