Close Menu
    Trending
    Thursday, January 22
    Follow The Washington Newsday on Google News
    Finance

    FTSE 100 Rallies After Trump Drops Tariff Threat, Beazley Rejects Zurich Offer

    Andrew CollinsBy No Comments1 Min Read
    FTSE 100 Live

    The FTSE 100 index experienced a notable rally today, rebounding by 0.7% or 72.03 points to 10,210.12, after President Trump stepped back from his threat to impose tariffs on European nations. This move follows a positive session on Wall Street, where major indices like the S

    Share.
    Avatar photo

    Andrew Collins is a staff writer at The Washington Newsday, covering entertainment, sports, finance, and general news. He focuses on delivering clear and engaging coverage of trending topics, major events, and everyday stories that matter to readers.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply