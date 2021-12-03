From Victims to Heroes: India’s Lower Castes Take Center Stage in Film.

India’s lowest castes have scarcely been acknowledged on the big screen, despite facing widespread exploitation and prejudice. Independent filmmakers, especially from non-Hindi speaking countries, are now challenging perceptions by telling dramatic stories of injustice and giving them a voice.

Numerous of the directors are from the Tamil film business, dubbed “Kollywood” after Chennai’s Kodambakkam area, where many studios are located, with some hailing from the country’s disadvantaged populations at the bottom of the restrictive caste system.

Kollywood and other minority-language filmmakers are frequently overshadowed by the flashy Hindi Bollywood in a huge country with 22 official languages.

However, the Tamil courtroom drama “Jai Bhim,” which was released on Amazon’s streaming platform rather than in theaters, has received acclaim and is presently the highest-rated film by all voters worldwide on movie database IMDb, with a score of 9.5.

“Jai Bhim” has been hailed for its unflinching picture of judicial violence, based on the true story of a lawyer fighting for justice for a tribal lady whose husband was accused of stealing and tortured and died in police custody.

It’s also been regarded as the latest film to challenge film cliches of lower castes as voiceless victims by elevating their lives and depicting them as self-aware individuals.

“We don’t raise our voices, therefore these injustices happen to individuals who are defenseless,” said director T.J. Gnanavel, 42.

“It was important to us that it be that voice. I wanted to point out that society’s silence is more brutal than police abuse “According to AFP, he said.

K. Chandru, the lawyer who inspired Tamil actor Suriya’s character, went on to become a judge and claims that many young Indians are unaware of tribal communities and the brutality they experience.

“Everyone is curious as to what we can do for them… That is the film’s biggest triumph “added the 70-year-old, who is now retired.

M.K. Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, claimed the film broke his heart and promised plans to help tribespeople have access to welfare, clean water, and power.

However, after a Vanniyar caste organisation protested that the film portrayed them negatively, a local leader offered 100,000 rupees ($1,300) to anyone who physically harmed Suriya.

Armed cops were dispatched to the star’s home in the midst of a social media outpouring of support.

The success of “Jai Bhim” demonstrates the growing popularity of films like this in Kollywood.

“Koozhangal,” a Tamil film known around the world as “Pebbles,” is about an alcoholic father and his son. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.