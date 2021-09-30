From the age of 13, children are treated as adults online in the film “Belly of the Beast.”

Facebook’s plans for an Instagram app for youngsters aged 12 and under have been halted, causing criticism. However, experts and parents say that 13-year-olds are already welcome on social media, with little safeguards and sometimes catastrophic consequences.

Because 13 is the minimum age set by Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat – all of which are hugely popular among minors – it essentially acts as the age of majority online under a two-decade-old statute.

According to Josh Golin of the advocacy group Fairplay, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) was enacted to protect the privacy of children aged 12 and under, but it was written before the advent of social media and is now dangerously outdated.

“At the age of 13, the internet practically considers you as an adult,” Golin told AFP. “I doubt many people nowadays would say… ‘That seems like an excellent time to toss them into the beast’s belly.’

Senators in the United States have convened a hearing on the “toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram” on young people on Thursday, which will include questions from Facebook executive Antigone Davis.

Concerns about the platforms’ ability to hurt children have grown following a scathing Wall Street Journal series detailing the social media giant’s own study revealing it was aware of the harm Instagram can cause to teenage girls’ mental health.

Following such claims, Facebook stated on Monday that it will halt development of a children’s version of the photo-sharing app in order to confer with parents and advocacy groups that opposed the proposal.

“That doesn’t stop all the kids who are already on there, whose suicide ideation, body dysmorphia, anxiety, and despair are still there,” said Tristan Harris, president and co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology.

He was pointing to a long list of negative consequences linked to young people’s constant usage of social media.

The concerns are heightened for 13-year-olds, who are still a decade away from having fully formed regions of the brain that allow them to make decisions and control urges.

Facebook and Instagram argued that youngsters are getting younger phones, lying about their ages, downloading apps, and require something tailored to their needs.

However, Alex Stamos, a former Facebook chief security officer, believes that the issues online extend beyond software and apps.

“Preteens shouldn’t have phones, yet their parents insist on giving them to them… Stamos tweeted, “Young kids shouldn’t be on social media, yet parents let it.”

Senator Ed Markey, who helped draft COPPA, has introduced legislation, but it has yet to be enacted. Brief News from Washington Newsday.