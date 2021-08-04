From September, Germany will offer Covid booster shots.

In response to concerns about the spread of the Delta strain, Germany’s health ministry announced Monday that it will begin administering Covid booster doses in September and will make it simpler for 12-to-17-year-olds to get vaccinated.

After discussions, Health Minister Jens Spahn and his 16 regional counterparts agreed that the elderly and at-risk should have a booster shot, citing concerns about “a weakened or quickly falling immunological response” among particular groups.

The text recommends sending mobile vaccination teams into care and nursing homes to deliver Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna booster doses to residents, regardless of which vaccine they had previously.

Those who qualify, especially those with compromised immune systems, will be able to receive booster shots from doctors.

According to the paper supplied by Spahn’s ministry, anyone who had the two-dose AstraZeneca or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given a booster shot “in the interests of preventative healthcare.”

AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson both utilize viral vector vaccines, but Pfizer and Moderna use a new mRNA technology that has shown excellent efficacy in clinical trials.

The ministers also agreed to expand access to the coronavirus vaccine to anyone beyond the age of 12, extending beyond the country’s STIKO vaccines regulator.

The coronavirus vaccination is now only recommended for 12-17 year olds who have pre-existing diseases or live with people who are at high risk of Covid.

Despite the fact that teenagers who do not fit into those categories are still able to get vaccinated in collaboration with their parents and doctors, the cautious STIKO advice has hindered vaccination uptake.

Germany’s health ministers agreed on Monday to encourage teen vaccination by opening all of the country’s vaccination centers to children aged 12 to 17, in addition to the option of getting vaccinated at regular clinics.

The ministers emphasized that the vaccination was optional, but that getting children and teens vaccinated might “significantly contribute to a safe return to classrooms following the summer holidays.”

Although infection rates in Germany are still low in comparison to neighboring countries, case numbers have been rising in recent weeks, owing to the more contagious Delta form.

Concerns have also been raised concerning a slowing in the country’s immunization rate, which currently stands at slightly over 52 percent of the population.

The European Medicines Agency has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna injections for all over-12s in the European Union.

Thomas Mertens, the head of STIKO, told public radio station MDR that the organization was still waiting for results from longer-term research before deciding on a more broad vaccine. Brief News from Washington Newsday.