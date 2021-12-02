From Scottish Islands to Catwalk, Tweed Weaves Its Way.

Ian Mackay slowly weaves a vivid green wool in his chaotic workshop off the coast of northwest Scotland, surrounded by bundles of cloth, spools, and tools.

He pedals his machine in the shed of his croft in the village of South Shawbost on the Isle of Lewis, making a continuous clatter as he watches for any flaws.

The 51-year-old weaver joked in his sing-song Outer Hebrides accent, “It’s handwoven… or rather foot-woven.”

Mackay spins wool for ten hours a day, only taking a break on Sundays, when the religiously orthodox islands’ shops and services are closed.

As the scratchy woollen fabric becomes more popular than ever, his handiwork — true Harris Tweed — might be shipped to the opposite side of the world once completed.

The textile’s ecological and sustainable features have motivated designers to be more environmentally friendly. It has long been connected with the windy Scottish islands.

As a chilly November wind blasted over the ochre-colored moor where sheep were grazing, Mackay told AFP: “It doesn’t really matter how horrible the weather is outside if you are weaving.”

“It’s pointless to be extremely fast and make mistakes. You’re better off taking your time and creating high-quality work.” Because of its rarity, Harris Tweed, which is typically manufactured from 100 percent virgin (non-recycled) sheep’s wool, is the only fabric protected by law.

“Handwoven by islanders in their houses in the Outer Hebrides, finished in the Outer Hebrides, and manufactured from pure virgin wool dyed and spun in the Outer Hebrides,” according to the Harris Tweed Act of 1993.

The fabric’s origin and authenticity are verified with an Orb stamp globe with a cross on top.

Harris Tweed was once linked with the British aristocracy and gentlemen farmers, and was generally woven with a plain weave, twill, or herringbone structure.

Traditional outdoor upper-class pastimes like as hunting and fishing required jackets and plus-fours constructed of sturdy cloth that could survive harsh weather.

But, in a transgression of culture and tradition, British designer Vivienne Westwood flipped that image on its head by incorporating it into her punk outfit.

Other prominent labels, like as Chanel, Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Hermes, are now incorporating it into their designs.

Margaret Ann Macleod, sales director for Harris Tweed Hebrides, remarked, “Recently we have been working closely with Polo Ralph Lauren in the United States.”

The company’s lakeside plant, where the wool is colored and spun before being delivered, employs seventy employees. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.