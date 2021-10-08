From October 15, India will reopen to tourists.

The government announced Thursday that India will reopen to tourists on October 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When the pandemic broke out in March 2020, the country famous for the Taj Mahal, desert palaces, tiger reserves, elephants, and beaches imposed a stringent lockdown on all foreign visitors.

However, following a horrifying increase in Covid-19 instances earlier this year, the number of cases has subsequently dropped considerably, and the government, under pressure from a crucial economic pillar, announced a softening on Thursday.

Tourist visas will be issued to tourists coming on charter flights beginning October 15 and on other aircraft beginning November 15, according to the home ministry.

All Covid-19 protocols “should be followed by international visitors, carriers carrying them into India, and all other stakeholders at landing locations,” according to the report.

All foreigners were first barred from entering India. For entrepreneurs, diplomats, and others, the restrictions were gradually loosened, but holidaymakers’ borders remained closed.

The country of 1.3 billion people was hit by a catastrophic surge of coronavirus infections in April and May this year, with roughly 400,000 cases and 4,000 deaths every day.

Hospitals were overburdened as more than 200,000 people died in a 10-week period, according to official figures commonly regarded as an underestimate.

The increase was attributed to novel viral varieties and the government’s premature lifting of restrictions, allowing sporting activities and significant religious festival celebrations to go place.

However, in recent weeks, numbers have dropped drastically to roughly 20,000 new infections each day and 200 to 300 deaths.

Despite the fact that more than 250 million individuals have been double-vaccinated, which represents just around 20% of the population, scientists worry that India might be hit by another wave.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), tourism is starting to pick up in Europe and the Americas, with 54 million tourists crossing international borders in July, the most since April 2020.

Although this was an increase of 58 percent over July 2020, it was still a loss of 67 percent from July 2019. In January-July of this year, international arrivals were down by 80% compared to the same period last year.

Although worldwide tourism is not likely to approach pre-pandemic levels until 2023 or 2024, the UN organization expects a “rebound” in 2022.

In other parts of Asia, the picture is more mixed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.