From Democratic Transition to Coup Detainee: Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

For more than two years, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was the face of the country’s transition to civilian rule. Following a coup, he is now jailed by the military.

Over the course of a long career, Hamdok, a British-educated economist who worked for the UN and African organizations, established herself a reputation as an advocate of openness and good governance.

The moustached technocrat, hailed as Sudan’s economic saviour, was all grins early in his tenure in 2019, riding a tide of popularity.

Following a power-sharing agreement between civilian leaders and military generals in August of that year, he oversaw the transitional administration.

Sudanese were looking for solutions to the country’s economic crises and months of political unrest after the military deposed long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir.

Despite the fact that Hamdok was not personally involved in the protests that brought Bashir’s decades in power to an end, his appointment appeared to be positively embraced by the Sudanese people.

Sumaila Ibrahim, a 21-year-old student at Khartoum University, remarked at the time, “He possesses the abilities we need the most at the moment.”

However, Hamdok faced other problems, including a lack of basic commodities, the need to enhance efficiency, and the need to restore a financial system that he claimed had nearly collapsed.

“We will be able to confront this economic problem with the correct vision and policies,” he said reporters after taking his oath.

He also attempted to strengthen ties with the international community and bring disparate political forces together.

Hamdok was born in the South Kordofan state in 1958.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics in Khartoum, he pursued his master’s degree in Manchester, England.

Years later, after decades of fighting with the north, his home province found itself on Sudan’s southern border when South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

His own town had devolved into a battleground, and Hamdok was eager to help bring Sudan’s civil wars to an end.

When Sudan inked a deal with rebel factions in October 2020 to halt turmoil in Sudan’s Darfur, Kordofan, and Blue Nile regions, Hamdok leaned on his experience in numerous African peace-building initiatives.

He has previously worked for the African Trade and Development Bank and served on the Mo Ibrahim Foundation’s board of directors. It was formed to promote good government and leadership in Africa by the eponymous Sudanese-British millionaire.

He was deputy executive secretary of the UN’s Economic Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa before joining the post-Bashir transition.

