Fridges in rebel-held Syria are stocked with Turkish soft power.

Now that he obtains energy from neighboring Turkey, Abu Emad can finally exhibit his mouth-watering eclairs at his pastry shop in the northwest of war-torn Syria without fear of a power outage.

“Electricity is the lifeblood of my business,” the ecstatic 31-year-old remarked, standing inside his family’s business in jihadist-controlled Idlib. “I can’t work without it.”

He now pays a Syrian business Turkish lira to give his shop with a virtually constant supply of Turkish-generated power, after years of squandering cash on unreliable private generators.

His humming refrigerators are only one part of Ankara’s rising influence in northwest Syria, where Turkish NGOs are building homes for displaced people.

For many in Idlib city and the surrounding countryside, such as Abu Emad, the connection to Turkish power has been life-changing. Since Damascus cut the power after the territory was captured by rebels in 2012, there has been no reliable supply.

“Previously, we’d just create one or two types of pastries, but now we’re creating all kinds and filling up our fridges so we can turn them back on,” the shop owner explained.

Outside of Idlib, in regions along the border that Turkey and its Syrian proxies have conquered since 2016, Ankara has established a de facto protectorate.

Turkish money, schoolbooks, road signs, post offices, and telecommunication services have all grown commonplace there.

However, Turkish influence has been slower to spread in Idlib, where a so-called “Salvation Government” with ties to Syria’s former Al-Qaeda offshoot is still in power.

Turkey backs some rebel factions inside the stronghold, but under a 2020 truce agreement with the Damascus regime and its primary supporter Moscow, its soldiers have been stationed just on the outskirts.

Men in yellow vests hired by a Syrian enterprise called Green Energy have been laying down wires to bring power in from Turkey around Idlib city in recent weeks.

Osama Abu Zeid, the company’s director, stated that the company was functioning with the full agreement of both Ankara and the authorities in Idlib.

It has been providing businesses, as well as hospitals, water stations, bakeries, and wheat mills, with power for more than half of the day in Idlib city and some other regions along the border, since May, he said.

For the time being, it was trying to offer residences with 10 hours of electricity at a rate of 50 Turkish lira ($5) per ampere, he added, relying on existing public and private networks.

