Friday’s Libya vote is deemed “impossible” by a Parliamentary Committee.

A Libyan commission in charge of the country’s first-ever presidential election on Friday has ruled that holding the vote on time will be “difficult,” the latest setback in the country’s rocky peace process.

The vote was meant to signal a new beginning for war-torn Libya, a year after a breakthrough truce and more than a decade after tyrant Moamer Kadhafi was deposed and murdered in a rebellion in 2011.

However, rumors of a postponement had been circulating for weeks due to intense disagreements over the legality of the vote, the winner’s powers, and the candidacies of several polarizing characters.

“After reviewing the technical, judicial, and security reports, we tell you of the impossibility of holding the elections on the date of December 24, 2021,” the chairman of the committee wrote to the speaker of parliament on Wednesday.

It did not propose a date other than Friday, which was scheduled during UN-led peace talks in Tunis last year.

The vote, which was supposed to coincide with parliamentary elections, was part of a UN-led peace process that was overshadowed by corruption charges and special envoy Jan Kubis’ resignation just weeks before the polls.

The poll was also marred by bitter disagreements over whether or not controversial personalities should be allowed to run for office.

Despite claims of war crimes, Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, Moamer’s son, and eastern military head Khalifa Haftar were both in the running.

Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s nomination also aroused debate, given he had previously stated that he would not run in his first leadership attempt.

“One of these three contenders has a problem with every single faction in Libya,” said Claudia Gazzini, a Libya researcher at the International Crisis Group.

“They attempted to prevent these candidates from running by legal means, but when that failed, there appears to have been an informal agreement between some sections not to allow the elections to proceed,” she told AFP.

Many analysts have predicted that violence will erupt once more in the run-up to the elections.

Tensions have risen on the ground in Libya, which is controlled by a variety of armed factions, including thousands of foreign mercenaries, as a result of the political uncertainty.

On Tuesday, gunmen deployed in the outskirts of Tripoli, blocking highways in the Fornaj area with a tank and machine gun-mounted pickup trucks, however tensions eased later in the day.

"That might decrease tensions and potentially avoid," Amanda Kadlec, a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on Libya, said if the polls were officially postponed but a new date was determined.