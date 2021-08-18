Fresh Virus Worries Weaken European And US Equities.

Despite strong gains in Asia, European and US stock markets fell on Wednesday, as a surge in the coronavirus Delta type sparked new concerns about the global economic recovery.

“The source of worry is almost completely due to Covid’s resiliency and virus-related restrictions, both of which have hampered the global economy’s recovery,” according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Global stock markets have been struggling in recent days around the world, albeit selling has been restricted for the European and US indices thus far.”

London equities were down 0.4 percent in afternoon trading as traders processed a steep deceleration in UK inflation.

Frankfurt equities fell by less than 0.1 percent, while Paris stocks fell by 0.8 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 0.4 percent lower.

“This market isn’t so much stuck between a rock and a hard place right now as it is likely stuck in the summer doldrums, waiting for some new winds to blow,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“For the time being, it’s locked in a hot air mass with the same old focal points: Delta variation concerns, infrastructure bill uncertainties, taper timing guessing, peak growth, and peak earnings.”

O’Hare was referring to fears about when the Federal Reserve will taper, or wind down, its enormous asset-buying program, which is currently being debated in Congress.

In the meantime, Asian markets rose on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains.

On news of strong US crude demand, oil prices rose, halting a four-day fall.

Before the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting were released, the dollar moved in a range.

Investors were concerned about a new lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city, due to a Delta outbreak.

In China, the world’s second-largest economy, this fueled new viral fears, as well as travel restrictions.

A lackluster US retail sales report on Tuesday added to concerns about the new Covid-19 wave, halting Wall Street’s five-year string of record highs for the Dow and S&P 500 indices.

However, despite the bleak outlook, Asian markets remained unfazed, with Tokyo ending a four-day losing run to close higher on Wednesday.

Hong Kong closed on a high note as well, with investors appearing unmoved by Beijing’s new antitrust plans to rein in the country’s booming digital behemoths — proposals that saw Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street plummet overnight.

Markets in China were strongly higher, recouping losses following poor economic data from Beijing earlier in the day. Brief News from Washington Newsday.