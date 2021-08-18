Fresh Virus Worries Are Holding Back European And US Equities.

Despite strong gains in Asia, European and US stock markets shook on Wednesday as a jump in the coronavirus Delta strain sparked new concerns about the global economic recovery.

“The source of worry is almost completely due to Covid’s resiliency and virus-related restrictions, both of which have hampered the global economy’s recovery,” according to ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Global stock markets have been struggling in recent days around the world, albeit selling has been restricted for the European and US indices thus far.”

In European trading, shares in London and Paris fell, while those in Frankfurt rose.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both started the day lower, but briefly turned positive during early trade.

“This market isn’t so much stuck between a rock and a hard place right now as it is likely stuck in the summer doldrums, waiting for some new winds to blow,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

“For the time being, it’s locked in a hot air mass with the same old focal points: Delta variation concerns, infrastructure bill uncertainties, taper timing guessing, peak growth, and peak earnings.”

O’Hare was referring to fears about when the Federal Reserve will taper, or wind down, its enormous asset-buying program, which is currently being debated in Congress.

Despite a new lockdown in New Zealand and a curfew enforced in Australia’s second-largest city of Melbourne due to a Delta outbreak, Asian markets climbed on Wednesday as investors sought cheap equities.

In China, the world’s second-largest economy, this fueled new viral fears, as well as travel restrictions.

A lackluster US retail sales report on Tuesday added to concerns about the new Covid-19 wave, halting Wall Street’s five-year string of record highs for the Dow and S&P 500 indices.

However, despite the bleak outlook, Asian markets remained unfazed, with Tokyo ending a four-day losing run to close higher on Wednesday.

Hong Kong closed on a high note as well, with investors appearing unmoved by Beijing’s new antitrust plans to rein in the country’s booming digital behemoths — proposals that saw Chinese stocks listed on Wall Street plummet overnight.

Before the minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s most recent monetary policy meeting were released, the dollar moved in a range.

After US data indicated a drop in crude stocks but an increase in gasoline stocks, oil prices lost most of their gains, possibly indicating that Americans are cutting back on vacation travel because to the hike in. Brief News from Washington Newsday.